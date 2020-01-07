Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel asks officials to resolve problems of SCs & STs

Raipur: Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered all departments’ officers to immediately redress the problems faced by scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Baghel presided over a joint meeting of all officials, where he asked them to make sure that these issues are resolved.
He has directed the chief secretary to take a decision in this regard by holding a joint meeting with general administration, law and legislative affairs department and tribal and scheduled caste development department at the earliest.
