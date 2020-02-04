'Coincidence or experiment?': Priyanka slams PM Modi for rising unemployment ahead of Delhi Elections 2020

Slamming the Prime Minister, she said, "Modiji says the opposition does not allow him to work. But still he is working at a rapid pace. The government companies are being sold at a high pace such as Air India, LIC, BPCL, BSNL and even the Railways is being sold. True, their (government's) pace is fast."

She also did not spare Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Targeting the BJP government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The Home Minister came to campaign here and said that we will make Delhi like Uttar Pradesh. As the Congress in-charge for UP, I can tell you that under the BJP rule, the state has become even more miserable. The unemployment rate in UP is the highest in India and every two minutes a woman gets raped, every 90 minutes, atrocity against children are reported, every day 30 Dalits are trargetted. Also, maximum cases of murders are reported from UP."

Targeting the AAP government in Delhi, she said, "They (AAP) claim that we have worked in the education sector, but the classrooms and the universities were made during the Congress rule. During the Congress rule, hospitals were made and when the AAP government came, they promised to build five hospitals. But they did not do so. The Congress increased 22,000 beds in government hospitals. But during AAP's five-year rule, only 3,000 beds were added."

The 70-member Delhi Aseembly goes to the polls on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

The Congress, which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, was reduced to nil in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the AAP managed to win 67 seats and the BJP bagged three seats.