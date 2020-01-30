Do you stand with violence or non-violence, Priyanka Gandhi asks Modi

New Delhi: In the wake of a shooting incident near Jamia Millia Islamia campus here, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday accused BJP leaders of making "inflammatory" speeches and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify if he stood for violence or non-violence. In the shooting by one young man near the campus ahead of the protesting students' march to Rajghat, a 25-year-old student was injured.

"When BJP ministers and leaders provoke people to shoot and give inflammatory speeches, such incidents are possible. The Prime Minister should tell what kind of Delhi he wants -- does he stand for violence or non-violence? Does he stand for development or anarchy?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi was apparently referring to a video clip from Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur's election rally in Delhi wherein slogans of "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro ... ko (shoot the traitors)" were raised.

West Delhi's BJP MP Pravesh Verma had allegedly called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist and asserted that if the BJP returned to power in Delhi it would clear Shaheen Bagh of anti-CAA activists within an hour. The Election Commission on Thursday barred Anurag Thakur and Verma from campaigning for 72 and 96 hours respectively in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections. Last week, the Election Commission barred BJP's Model Town assembly candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning on the charge of making inflammatory statements and tweets.