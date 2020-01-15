'What measures did you take in 50-60 years': Amit Shah questions Congress on nation's economy and jobs

He said the government is taking necessary steps to ensure that youth get the required skills and employment opportunities and are future ready.

On the Opposition being raising the issue of unemployment, he said there are some who view things through a negative prism.

"When they talk about unemployment, a question always comes to my mind, you have ruled this country for 50-60 years, what measures did you take," Shah asked referring to different Congress-led governments that were in power at the Centre since Independence.

He further asked was there any new solution found during 50-60 years of Congress' rule to provide employment to the country's youth.

Is it justifiable that "you (Congress) ruled for 50 years without doing anything new and now you are seeking answers from us", he said.

The senior BJP leader said that the government has been taking several initiatives to skill the youth, saying that the young population is a major strength of the country.