Coaching Centre Deaths: Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's Big Charge Against AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj; Read Here

Delhi government's Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar (L) Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (R) |

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing blame game on the basement tragedy in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar that left three IAS aspirants dead, Delhi government's Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in his report attributed the cause to the coaching centre's encroachment, which blocked drains.

Surprisingly, Kumar also accused Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of delaying key legislation to address waterlogging in the city, according to a report by NDTV. The report from the Delhi government's Chief Secretary comes after Bharadwaj, responsible for multiple portfolios including flood control, sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary regarding pending decisions.

सवाल 2 - बार बार कहने पर भी डीसिल्टिंग के दावों की थर्ड पार्टी ऑडिट मुख्य सचिव ने क्यों नहीं करवाई ?



पत्र लिखकर बताने पर भी केंद्र सरकार ने मुख्य सचिव पर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की । — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 31, 2024

The Chief Secretary stated that following heavy rain last year, a meeting was held to devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent flooding. The meeting stressed the need to consolidate drainage management in Delhi over 18 years and called for a Storm Water and Drainage Act with penal provisions against encroachment and waste dumping.

Plan Ready, Pending On Minister's Side

Additionally, a Master Drainage Plan for Delhi was deemed necessary. These findings were submitted to the minister in August 2023 and remained with him until February of the following year before he requested a presentation.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that no decision has been made by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department on the Storm Water and Drainage Act. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not accept an IIT Delhi report on the Master Drainage Plan, leading to a decision to prepare three separate drainage plans. However, substantive work has yet to commence.

The report emphasized that the draft Storm Water Drainage Act is still pending with the minister and without a proper legislative framework, Delhi's stormwater drainage system cannot be effectively managed, resulting in frequent flooding during heavy rains.

Blocked Drains Caused Flooding: Chief Secretary

Regarding the Rajinder Nagar incident, the Chief Secretary referred to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's probe, which found that illegal ramp constructions had blocked drains, preventing rainwater drainage. Manholes and drains in the area were covered with granite, marble, or kota stones, making maintenance impossible.

Later, heavy rain caused water to accumulate on roads and flow into parking areas and basements. Specifically, at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the tragedy occurred, the drainage system was completely blocked with no safeguards in place.

Blame Game On Coaching Centre Deaths

The deaths of Tanya Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Nevin Dalwin have sparked protests by students blaming civic negligence for the tragedy. The Opposition BJP has criticised the ruling AAP, which controls the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while AAP has alleged a conspiracy and corruption in desilting work.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), MCD and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of negligence in drain and sewer maintenance. He noted that the Delhi government cannot transfer or take action against these officers, a power that lies with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak criticised the BJP, questioning the lack of work on Delhi's drainage system over the past 15-20 years and calling for action against responsible officers.