 CM Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Ministers Take 'Bharat Vikas Pledge' To Mark 23 Years Of Narendra Modi Taking Oath As Gujarat CM; Watch Video
Gujarat CM said that 23 years ago, PM Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and initiated a new era of development in Gujarat as well as in India.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel with cabinet ministers takes 'Bharat Vikas Pledge' | X | ANI

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with other cabinet ministers on Monday (October 7) took the 'Bharat Vikas Pledge' in Gandhinagar to mark 23 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking oath as Guajarat Chief Minister for the first time.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said that 23 years ago, PM Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and "initiated a new era of development in Gujarat as well as in India."

"23 years ago, today, PM Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and thus, begun a new era of development in Gujarat as well as in India. PM Modi changed the trajectory of the state's development journey by taking oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001," tweets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

On Sunday (October 7), the Gujarat government announced that it would celebrate the "development journey that began on October 7, 2001, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat." The Gujarat state government announced that a Vikas Saptah (Development Week) will be celebrated every year throughout the state from October 7 to October 15, 2024.

"On October 7, 2001, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Gujarat, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the politics of development. As of Monday, October 7, 2024, the continued development journey that began on this date has reached 23 years. To celebrate and highlight this multifaceted development journey and the success of good governance under Narendra Modi, a Vikas Saptah will be celebrated every year throughout the state from October 7 to October 15, 2024," the government press release said.

