 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates PM Modi On Clocking 23 Years Of Holding Constitutional Posts
IANSUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
PM Modi, Amit Shah | File Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marks 23 years of ascending to Constitutional posts, first as Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been by his side for decades, congratulated PM Modi on the occasion.

Commemorating the PM's 23 years in the Constitutional office, Shah took to X and shared his thoughts.

Tweet Of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah wrote in Hindi: "Today Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has completed 23 years in public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. How a person dedicates his entire life to national interest and public service, these 23 years of sadhana is a symbol of that unique dedication. This 23-year journey is a living inspiration for those living a social life. It is a matter of good fortune for me that I have been a witness to this journey of Modi ji."

Shah stated further: "Modi ji showed how the welfare of poor and development, country's security and strengthening global identity can be done simultaneously. Instead of looking at the problems in pieces, he put the vision of a holistic solution before the country."

Congratulating PM Modi, Shah went on: "I congratulate such a nation builder Modi ji, who is dedicated to the country and countrymen without stopping, without getting tired, without caring for himself, on completing 23 years of service and dedication."

About Constitutional Posts Held By PM Modi Till Now

PM Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001. Till he became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, he kept winning elections and remained the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

After winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he left the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat and took over the reins of the Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time in a row after winning the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

From BJP workers to all the big leaders and eminent personalities from different walks of life, everyone is congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this occasion by mentioning his achievements during his tenure.

