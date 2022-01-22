Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join investigation

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday said an 18-year-old man from Lucknow will be joining the investigation in connection with a chat on the Clubhouse application wherein objectionable and abusive comments were passed against women.

The man has been identified as Rahul Kapoor, who had registered himself with the user-ID 'Bismillah' on the application.

Kapoor claims that he created an audio chat room on Clubhouse on the instructions of a person identified as 'Sallos', Deputy Commissioner of Police K P S Malhotra said.

The officer said Kapoor also told the team that he handed over the chat room's moderator key to 'Sallos'.

The 18-year-old's mobile phone has been seized and he will be joining investigations at Delhi by evening, police said.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:52 PM IST