'Clapping won't help...': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Modi govt over coronavirus response

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a potshot at the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Coronavirus is a strong blow on our fragile economy" Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

He sited the problems faced by small and medium businessmen and by daily wage workers.

"Clapping will not help them," Gandhi wrote, taking a jibe at the Prime Minister.

The need of the hour,Gandhi said, was for cash aid, tax breaks and a halt on loan repayment. He advocated for a a "major economic package" and urged the government to take quick steps.