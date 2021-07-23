CISCE Class 12, Class 10 results 2021: ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow - Here's what you can do if the websites don't work

The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) Year 2021 Examinations will be declared on Saturday, 24th July 2021 at 03:00 PM.

Individual candidates can access the results by visiting the Council's website - www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

However, many times, result websites do not work and students have to wait to check their results.

Here's what you can do if your result website does not work:

The CISCE has said that results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

For receiving the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

For receiving the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the message to the number: 09248082883

The result will be displayed in the following format

ICSE RESULTS 2021 <<UNIQUE ID» «INDEX NUMBER» ENG-98, HIN-89, HCG-96, MAT-98, SCI-92, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

ISC RESULTS 2021 «UNIQUE ID» «INDEX NUMBER» ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY-:00, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

Recheck of Answer Scripts and dispute resolution mechanism

Recheck of Answer Scripts is not applicable for the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examinations as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks.

In the event a candidate has objection(s) regarding computation of marks in the result, she/he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof.

The schools are required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the CISCE along with your comments/remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks.

All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class X) Year 2021 Examination Results or at asisc@cisce.org for the ISC (Class XII) Year 2021 Examination Results in the Proforma provided for the purpose to the schools.

The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021. Requests received after August 1, 2021, will not be entertained.

The Dispute Resolution requests should be forwarded to the CISCE only from the Head of the School's official email address assigned by the CISCE, for example, head@wb999cisce.org.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the Head of School's comments/remarks and convey its decision to the concerned School, in writing. In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. Please note that this dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors.