Click here for latest updates on JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, SET, MHT-CET, VITEEE, MET, KCET, APEAMCET, CUCET and other entrance exams

Due to the ongoing pandemic, almost all the state boards have cancelled their Class 12 board exams.

In light of this development, the schedule for entrance examinations to institutions across the country is expected to be decided soon.

Although the schedule for entrance tests for admissions to institutions across the country is yet to be decided, the registrations for several exams have already begun, with many opting for the online proctored mode to conduct the exams.

The dates for pending sessions of JEE Mains and NEET UG and PG exams have been announced.

JEE Mains

The Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and from July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday. The third edition of the exam will be conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, while the fourth will be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2.

From this session, the JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

JEE Advanced

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, has issued a notification about the list of documents required for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Students can visit the official site- jeeadv.ac.in to check the details.

A new date for the exam will be announced in due course, IIT KGP said in an official statement.

The prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 test has been postponed given the coronavirus situation in the country.

Since the JEE Mains examination could not be held at the scheduled time (May 24-28), so the JEE Advanced examination, which was going to be held on July 3, has also been postponed, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur announced.

NEET PG

NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on September 11 across 255 test cities. NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled for April 18, 2021. However, it was postponed.

NEET UG

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12. The application process for the exam commenced on July 13 and will end on August 6.

CET for Class 11 admissions

Maharashtra is likely to conduct a common entrance test (CET) for admissions to FYJC Class 11. The exam will be an objective type test and may be held in the last week of July or the first week of August. The exam will be optional.

Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister of Maharashtra, had said, "The CET which is completely optional will be conducted offline. The exam will be based on the Class 10 state-board syllabus with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for 100 marks. There will be questions for 25 marks each in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences subject. The exam will be conducted by OMR method for two hours."

Students appearing for optional CET will be given first preference for admission to Class 11 FYJC based on their CET scores. Gaikwad said, "After the admission of students who have appeared for optional CET is completed, admissions will be given to remaining students on the basis of merit as per marks scored through Class 10 assessment method."

CUCET

The CUCET has been ruled out for Delhi University admissions this year.

WBJEE

The West Bengal joint entrance exam (WBJEE) started today ie July 17 2021.

BITSAT

The BITSAT 2021 online examination that was scheduled from June 24 to June 29, 2021, has been postponed. The test will now be conducted from August 3 to August 9, 2021. The registration date for the test was extended till July 7, 2021.

AP EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the AP EAMCET (Engineering) exam from August 19 to August 25, 2021. The application process began from June 26, 2021, and will end on July 25, 2021.

TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

TS EAMCET 2021 entrance examination will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 for engineering courses whereas for Agriculture and Medical courses August 9 and 10.

The registration deadline has been extended to July 8 without late fee. The application correction window has been opened and students can correct applications till July 9.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the result for VITEEE 2021 on June 12 on its official website - vit.ac.in

The institute also conducted a re-exam for students who missed it in May due to legitimate reasons.

MET

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) for Btech programs was conducted between June 11 - 14 and for BPharm / PharmD on June 12 in online mode.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29. Registration for the exam will begin on June 15. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. The registration began on June 15 2021 and will be open till July 19, 2021.

SET

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) will be conducted between 10-Jul-2021 to 13-Jul-2021 in an internet-based test mode. The SET General 2021 registration date was extended till June 28. The admit cards for the exam have been released on the official website - set-test.org.

KEAM

KEAM 2021 entrance exam date has been announced by CEE Kerala. The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam will be conducted on August 5, 2021.

MHT-CET

The application form for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) will be released from May 2021 and the exam is likely to be conducted in August 2021. The registrations for the exam have commenced on the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to release the exam date soon, according to reports from NDTV.

The last date to submit the application form is July 7. However, the form can be filled between July 8 to 15, after payment of a late fee of Rs. 500.

GCET

Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 (GCET) which was scheduled to be held in mid-June will now be conducted on July 29 and July 30, 2021.

NCHM JEE

NCHM JEE(National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination) which was earlier slated to be held on June 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19. The revised date will be announced soon. The application form submission was extended till July 5th 2021. The application form correction window has been extended and students make corrections from July 7 to July 11.

UCEED

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) was conducted on 17 January 2021 and results were declared on the official website.

NATA

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture(NATA) Test 1 exam has already been conducted. The date for Test 2 has been postponed to July 11. The registration for the same began on 5 March 2021 and the last date has been extended to 2nd July. The admit card was released on July 7.

The Test 2 result date which was earlier slated on July 15, 2021, has now been postponed.

(With inputs from agencies)