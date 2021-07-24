CISCE Class 12, 10 results 2021: ICSE, ISC board results out, check direct link; no merit list announced this year

The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) Year 2021 Examinations has been declared by the CISCE.

The results of the ICSE and ISC Year 2021 Examinations is available on the Website of the Council and through SMS.

The Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had canceled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.



Exam board confirmed that no merit list was declared this year for classes 10 and 12 in the view of exceptional circumstances.

Steps to be followed for accessing results on the CAREERS Portal:

1. On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the tile 'Examination System'.

2. On the Menu Bar, click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results.

3. From the ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

4. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation.

5. Click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same.

In case of any doubt the schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.corn or call 1800-267-1760.

Individual candidates can access the results by visiting the Council's website - www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org

Steps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:

1. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

2. For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

3. For accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same. The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

Steps to be followed for receiving the results through SMS:

For receiving the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) For receiving the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) Send the message to the number: 09248082883 The result will be displayed in the following format ICSE RESULTS 2021 <<UNIQUE ID» «INDEX NUMBER» ENG-98, HIN-89, HCG-96, MAT-98, SCI-92, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE ISC RESULTS 2021 «UNIQUE ID» «INDEX NUMBER» ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY-:00, SUPW-A, PCA.CISCE

Check detailed instructions here: