CISCE Class 12, Class 10 results 2021: A step-by-step guide to check results online at cisce.org

The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) Year 2021 Examinations will be declared today, July 24th 2021 at 03:00 PM. They will be made available on the Council' website- cisce.org or results.cisce.org and through SMS, board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

You can check the results online by following these steps:

Step 1. On the home page of the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2021'.

Step 2. For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

Step 3. For accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 4. For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step 5. The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same. The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

The Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

Arathoon informed that unlike previous years option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any."In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof."Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," he said.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the principal's remarks and convey its decision to the School concerned in writing.

"In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors," he said.