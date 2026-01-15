BMC Elections 2026: As Mumbai Goes For Polling, Know What's Open & Closed Today

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai has shifted gears today as over 1.03 crore voters head to the polls for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. To facilitate a smooth voting process across the city’s 227 wards, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has declared a public holiday, resulting in widespread closures across the city.

What Is Closed Today?

The most important impact is seen in the professional and financial sectors. In accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, all government and semi-government offices, including state and central departments within BMC limits, are shut.

- Financial Markets: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have suspended trading for the day. While the morning sessions are closed, some commodity segments may see limited activity in evening windows.

- Banking: Most public and private sector banks are closed for physical transactions, though digital banking and ATMs remain operational.

- Education: All civic-run and most private schools and colleges are closed, as many facilities serve as designated polling stations.

- Dry Day: A strict liquor ban is in effect citywide. Following a Bombay High Court ruling earlier this week, all wine shops, bars and restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol until the conclusion of the polling period.

What Remains Open?

Despite the holiday, Mumbai’s lifelines continue to run to ensure citizens can reach their polling booths.

- Public Transport: Local trains (Central, Western, and Harbour lines), Metro Lines across the city and BEST buses are operating on their regular schedules. Special arrangements have been made to increase frequency near major polling clusters.

- Essential Services: Hospitals, pharmacies and emergency services (Fire and Police) are fully functional.

- Private Businesses: While many private corporate offices have granted a holiday or work from home status to encourage voting, essential retail outlets, including grocery stores and milk booths, remain open.

- Malls and Cinemas: Many shopping malls and multiplexes have delayed their opening times until the afternoon to ensure staff and patrons have time to cast their ballots.

Polling Began Early Morning Today

Voting began at 7:30 am and is scheduled to conclude at 5:30 pm. Voters are reminded to carry valid photo identification, such as an Aadhaar card or Voter ID. With approximately 1,700 candidates in the fray, the results of this election, often called the 'mini-Assembly' due to the BMC's massive budget, will be announced tomorrow, January 16.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/