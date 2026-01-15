US ICE Shooting: 2 Injured As Federal Agents Open Fire After Being Attacked With Shovel; 2nd Such Incident In Minneapolis This Month | VIDEO

Federal Agents Open Fire After Being Attacked With Shovel In Minneapolis (Screengrab) | X/@EricLDaugh

Minneapolis: Another incident of shooting by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials was reported from Minneapolis on Wednesday night (local time). Two people were reportedly shot in their legs.

According to reports, ICE officials opened fire after they were attacked by the men with a shovel. However, there is no official statement in this regard.

Visuals From The Spot:

Some reports even claimed that a state patrol helicopter hovered over the spot where the shooting occurred.

More details are still awaited.

It is the second such incident this month in Minneapolis in which ICE agents were involved in a shooting.

Minneapolis Woman Shot Dead By ICE Agents:

Earlier, on January 7, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a large enforcement operation.

The shooting occurred near 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where several ICE vehicles were parked during the operation. According to a report by Axios, traffic in the area became congested as drivers attempted to navigate around the federal vehicles. During the confusion, a confrontation broke out involving Good’s SUV.

Immediately after the incident, a video surfaced online showing ICE agents approaching Good’s vehicle, which was blocking the street. As the SUV began to move away, an ICE agent positioned near the front of the vehicle fired three shots through the driver’s side window. Good was struck multiple times—reportedly three shots to the face—and later died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, days after Good’s death, a video shot by the ICE agent also surfaced online. This video showed the exact moments that led to the incident. In the viral clip, a heated exchange between the ICE officer and the 37-year-old woman can be seen moments before he opened fire. The video was first accessed by Alpha News, and the 47-second clip was later reshared by the White House on X.

In the new video, Good can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of her maroon-colored Honda SUV. Through the open window, she can be heard telling the ICE agent, “It’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.” Meanwhile, another person in the car, identified as Good’s wife, stepped out of the vehicle and began filming the ICE agents.

Good’s death sparked widespread protests in Minneapolis.