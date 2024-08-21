 Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of Nominations
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of Nominations

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of Nominations |

Raipur: Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh Ramesh Sinha has nominated the judges of the High Court as Portfolio Judges of civil districts. In this regard, Registrar General of the High Court Balram Prasad Verma has issued an order.

Justice Goutam Bhaduri has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Korba and Janjgir-Champa. Justice Sanjay K Agrawal has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Rajnandgaon and Kabirdham. Justice Sanjay Agrawal has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Kanker and Korea districts.

Justice Parth Prateem Sahu has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Raipur and Balod districts. Justice Rajani Dubey has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Bilaspur and Dhamtari districts. Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Bemetara and Mahasamund districts.

Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Durg district. Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Balodabazar and Bastar districts.

Justice Sachin Singh Rajput has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Surguja district. Justice Radhakishan Agrawal has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Jashpur district. Justice Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Kondgaon district. Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Raigarh district.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Dantewada district. Justice Bibhu Datta Guru has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Mungeli district. Justice Amitedra Kishore Prasad has been nominated as Portfolio Judge of Surajpur district.

