Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader Dr Charan Das Mahant Admits Internal Divisions Behind Election Losses, Declares Not In Race For State President

Dr Charan Das Mahant | X

Raipur/Bilaspur: Senior Chhattisgarh Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Dr. Charan Das Mahant, addressed the media in Bilaspur on Friday. During his visit, Dr. Mahant openly acknowledged that the Congress party's defeat in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections was due to internal divisions among the leaders. He attributed the losses to existing factionalism, which created obstacles to unity. Dr. Mahant emphasized that, as a Congress leader, it is essential to recognize this reality, just as other party members do.

In his media interaction, Dr. Mahant stressed the need for unity in future elections. "To secure victory, we must fight unitedly and with a single purpose," he asserted, expressing confidence that the Congress will form the government in the state again.

Regarding post-election reviews, Dr. Mahant noted that all parties assess their performance after defeats. He hinted that the Congress will undergo organizational changes as part of this review process. "The need for changes in the organization has been identified, and we will see these changes soon," he said, adding that such changes are expected to resolve internal conflicts and differences.

Dr. Mahant also addressed questions about his future role within the party, clarifying that he is not in the race for the position of state Congress president. "I have already declined this offer," he stated firmly. He added that he had previously managed six elections in various capacities and does not wish to take on the role of state president at this time.

On the topic of recent ACB and CBI raids targeting Congress leaders' homes, Dr. Mahant responded by addressing concerns about corruption in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). He noted that investigations are ongoing, but highlighted that Congress leaders' children, who passed the exam, achieved high marks.

"No incriminating documents were found in the houses of Congress leaders," he said. Referring to the CBI raid on Congress leader Rajendra Shukla's residence, Dr. Mahant expressed relief that no evidence was discovered.