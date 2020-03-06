Chidambaram terms Yes Bank crisis as 'regulatory failure'; Nirmala Sitharaman assures depositors 'money is safe'

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday termed the Yes Bank crisis as a completely "regulatory failure", while the current finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the depositors that their money is safe and said that she is in continuous interaction with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Chidambaram said that the Yes Bank crisis shows complete regulatory failure and wondered if this was the end or there would be more in the line.

"PMC bank depositors are agitating every day before RBI offices in Mumbai. But the government did not respond. Let's see what depositors of Yes Bank do. I think they are as worried as depositors of PMC Bank. Let's see what unfolds now. Obviously, there is no need to panic," he said.