Yes Bank crisis: Sensex plummets by 1,000 points, trying day for markets

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices tumbled during early hours on Friday after another overnight steep fall on Wall Street with banking stocks seen coming under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed Yes Bank under a moratorium and took over its board.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,036 points or 2.69 per cent to 37,435 while the Nifty 50 dived by 306 points or 2.72 per cent at 10,963.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 5 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent, metal by 4.2 per cent and realty by 3.8 per cent.

Among stocks, Yes Bank crashed by 29.89 per cent to Rs 25.80 per share after the RBI said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender with immediate effect.