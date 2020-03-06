Yes Bank crisis: The rise and fall of the Rana Kapoor-founded bank – the story so far

But what exactly happened at Yes Bank? How did a bank that was once considered a six-sigma bank end up in this situation? We take a look at the timeline of the bank

2003: Yes Bank is founded by Rana Kapoor and Ashok Kapur. While Kapur is more conservative, Kapoor is the more aggressive of the two

April 2008: The world witnesses an economic crisis with the global recession. Markets get into panic mode. However, while India weathered it out during this time, a lot of loans were easily given to companies who appeared as if they could return the money, but eventually could not

November 2008: Ashok Kapur is killed in the 26/11 terror attack

2008-2017: Yes Bank starts giving loans to both companies and individuals. According to a 2019 Outlook Money report, “If nobody will lend you money, Rana Kapoor certainly will. Many an industrialist has lived for a good part of the last decade or more with this unshakeable belief.” Those taking the loan from the bank were required to pay an upfront fee, which in turn was used to run the bank.

2015: Rana Kapoor backs PM Narendra Modi’s economic policies. Says, “Modinomics is now becoming Modi-momentum."

2016: Narendra Modi government announces demonetization. Puts a blanket ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Replaces it with Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 500 notes. RBI starts introducing new currency notes as well. People return their old notes to RBI. However, RBI realizes that number of notes printed by them is not proportionate to the number of notes returned.

August 2018: RBI gives Yes Bank a nod to continue with Rana Kapoor until further notice

September 2018: Yes Bank seeks RBI nod to extend Kapoor’s term to April 2019

October 11, 2018: Yes Bank appoints Korn Ferry, an advisory firm to appoint a new CEO

October 24, 2018: RBI refuses to extend Kapoor’s term

November 14, 2018: Ashok Chawla, Vasant Gujarathi step down from the board

November 20, 2018: Yes Bank’s rating goes down, following rating agency Moody’s analysis

March 2019: Ranveet Gill takes charge of Yes Bank as MD and CEO

April 2019: Yes Bank comes under Sebi probe over insider trader

June 2019: Yes Bank is in discussions with private equity firms Advent International and Apax Partners to raise as much as Rs 3,000 crore.

July 2019: Bank shares slump 19 per cent

September 2019: Rana Kapoor sells 2.75 per cent stake in Yes Bank

March 5, 2020: The government has approved a plan for State Bank of India to form a consortium that will buy a stake in the debt-ridden private bank