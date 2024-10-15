Chicago-Bound Air India Flight Lands At Iqaluit Airport In Canada After Alleged Bomb Threat

Air India flight at Iqaluit Airport In Canada | @FrankReardon1

An Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada’s Iqaluit Airport on Tuesday after an alleged bomb threat which was posted on social media.

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada,” the airline said in a statement to the media.

"The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," it further added.

Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted.

Air India is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers, and will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline,” the airline said in a statement.

As per reports, the Air India flight AI127 took off from New Delhi for Chicago at 3:00 am (IST) and was scheduled to land at Iqaluit Airport In Canada at 7:00 am (US Time).

This comes a day after an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. However, after standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and no suspicious item was found inside the aircraft.

