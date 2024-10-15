Mumbai: Special Investigation Team Probes Bomb Threat Diversion Of Air India Flight AI119 To Delhi; Minor Detained In Chhattisgarh

Mumbai Police Investigates Bomb Threat That Diverted Air India Flight AI119 to Delhi; 17-Year-Old Suspect Detained | Representational Image

Mumbai: A special investigation team from the Mumbai Police reached Chhattisgarh on October 14 to probe a bomb threat that led to the diversion of Air India flight AI119, enroute from Mumbai to New York, to Delhi.

A senior police official, on the condition of anonymity, stated that the 5-member team, led by an Inspector-ranked officer, reached Raipur and proceeded to Rajnandgaon district, where the digital footprint of the threat was traced. The team is working closely with Chhattisgarh Police officials, including Rajnandgaon Range Inspector General Deepak Kumar Jha and Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg.

According to the official, DCP Maneesh Kalwaniya, a Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police, has been in constant coordination with Chhattisgarh authorities since the investigation led to Rajnandgaon.

The bomb threat, issued through a tweet on the social media platform X, prompted authorities to divert the flight to Delhi, where a thorough search of the Boeing 777 was conducted. No suspicious items were found. The flight, which had departed Mumbai at 2:27 am, was diverted soon after takeoff. All passengers disembarked safely in Delhi, where they are currently being assisted by Air India staff.

Rajnandgaon Police’s Cyber Team, acting on inputs from DCP Kalwaniya and his team, detained a 17-year-old minor from the Gudakhu Lane area. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect has a history of psychological issues and has been involved in similar incidents in the past. The minor is currently being held at the Rajnandgaon Circuit House for further interrogation. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are questioning additional suspects, although the minor’s involvement appears to be the central focus of the investigation.

Read Also Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi

“We are exploring all angles to ensure there are no further security threats,” the official concluded.