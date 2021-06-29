Chhattisgarh: Tribals protest outside police station against fake encounter of youth in Narayanpur

Hundreds of tribals of 20-25 villages staged a protest in front of a police station in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday protesting the death of a male tribal, who was killed in an alleged fake encounter after being branded as Maoist.

The villagers who were raising anti-government slogans against police and the present ruling government alleged that the jawans of District Reserve Guard of Narayanpur Police forcefully abducted Mangdu at gunpoint and took him into jungles of Itul.

They compelled him to wear a Naxal uniform and brutally killed, complained Kavita, sister of the slain tribal man Mangdu.

"My brother was killed in a fake encounter, he was not a naxal, he was a farmer", alleged Kavita. "Police forcefully took him away while he was engaged in agricultural work", she added. "My husband was intentionally killed. I need justice and action against the policemen who were involved in the incident", said Mangdu's wife.