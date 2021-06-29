Chhattisgarh: Tribals protest outside police station against fake encounter of youth in Narayanpur

Hundreds of tribals of 20-25 villages staged a protest in front of a police station in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday protesting the death of a male tribal, who was killed in an alleged fake encounter after being branded as Maoist.
The villagers who were raising anti-government slogans against police and the present ruling government alleged that the jawans of District Reserve Guard of Narayanpur Police forcefully abducted Mangdu at gunpoint and took him into jungles of Itul.
They compelled him to wear a Naxal uniform and brutally killed, complained Kavita, sister of the slain tribal man Mangdu.
"My brother was killed in a fake encounter, he was not a naxal, he was a farmer", alleged Kavita. "Police forcefully took him away while he was engaged in agricultural work", she added. "My husband was intentionally killed. I need justice and action against the policemen who were involved in the incident", said Mangdu's wife.
Sarpanch Budhram of Itul said, "while I was working in a field quite distant from the site of encounter, I heard he was taken away by the DRG guys at gunpoint, who later on shot him dead. This is injustice".
Protestors demanded release of all the tribals and to stop atrocities against them. They reiterated they will not hand over their land, forest and water to anyone.
In support of their demands, after doing gherao of Orchha Police Station, the protestors handed over a memorandum to Tehlidar Orchha addressing the Governor of Chhattisgarh.
The villagers also showed the photographs and the aadhar card of the slain Mangdu.
However, while speaking to the media in Orchha, Tehsildar said, I will put the issue on a higher level to have an impartial probe into it.
Notably, a press release issued by Narayanpur Police on June 20,2021 read, "the DRG team killed two Naxals of Maad division after a fierce encounter at Orchha police station limits".
