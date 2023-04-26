Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Bodies being evacuated, search operation underway in Dantewada, say police | Twitter

Bastar: The bodies of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver are being evacuated, IG Bastar said on Wednesday. A search operation is underway.

As per an ANI report, 11 persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. It was reportedly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. The IED was planted by Naxals.

IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said, "10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack...Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. Search operation is underway."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Dantewada Naxal attack: Amit Shah assures all possible help to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Home minister speaks with CM Baghel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident that claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver. He also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the centre will give all possible help to the state government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said secret Information was received about presence of Naxals and the DRG jawans were sent to the spot where the untoward incident occurred.

Sahi said, "Secret Information was received about presence of Naxals. DRG jawans were sent to the spot. When they were returning after the search, an IED attack took place in which 10 DRG jawans and one driver lost their lives. Extra force has been sent to the spot."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(with ANI inputs)