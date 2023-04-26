 Chhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans, 1 driver killed by Naxals in IED explosion at Dantewada
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans, 1 driver killed by Naxals in IED explosion at Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans, 1 driver killed by Naxals in IED explosion at Dantewada

On Wednesday, 10 jawans, one driver killed by Naxals in IED explosion at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

At least 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and one driver was killed by Naxals in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.

The Naxals used Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the attack which took place near Aranpur district.

Several soldiers are said to be injured and other vehicles damaged, according to initial reports.

"There is such information with us. It is very saddening.

"My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reacted on the attack.

The ambush took place when the DRG jawans were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh govt approves new Naxal policy to eradicate Maoist violence from state
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans, 1 driver killed by Naxals in IED explosion at Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans, 1 driver killed by Naxals in IED explosion at Dantewada

Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar: Kharge criticises PM Modi for not intervening in matter

Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar: Kharge criticises PM Modi for not intervening in matter

Viral Video: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shows her foodie side during election campaign in Karnataka,...

Viral Video: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shows her foodie side during election campaign in Karnataka,...

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das passes away due to prolonged illness

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das passes away due to prolonged illness

Harish Rawat Birthday: All you need to know about the former Chief minister of Uttarakhand

Harish Rawat Birthday: All you need to know about the former Chief minister of Uttarakhand