Chhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans, 1 driver killed by Naxals in IED explosion at Dantewada

Representative image

At least 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and one driver was killed by Naxals in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.

The Naxals used Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the attack which took place near Aranpur district.

Several soldiers are said to be injured and other vehicles damaged, according to initial reports.

"There is such information with us. It is very saddening.

"My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reacted on the attack.

The ambush took place when the DRG jawans were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs.

Read Also Chhattisgarh govt approves new Naxal policy to eradicate Maoist violence from state