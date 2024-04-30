Disturbing VIDEO: Man Bleeds Profusely After Hand Gets Crushed In Sugarcane Juice Machine In West Bengal

Man's hand got crushed in a sugarcane juice machine | X

In a tragic and painful incident, a man's fingers got stuck and crushed under the machine used for extracting sugercane juice. The incident took place in West Bengal.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen in extreme pain as his fingers are stuck between the sugarcane juice machine or presser.

The video shows that the man's hand is bleeding profusely. There is panic around the person even as the people are trying their best to rescue the man.

Finally, as is the case in such incidents, the sugarcane machine had to be opened up and the man admitted to the hospital.

The man is undergoing treatment. However, he lost a lot of blood due to the incident and his condition is said to be in a serious state.

ये वीडियो बंगाल का है जहां एक व्यक्ति का हाथ गन्ने का जूस निकालते समय मशीन के अंदर चला गया। मशीन को खोल कर हाथ बाहर निकाला गया।



एक हाथ की चारों उँगलियाँ बुरी तरह से मशीन में दब गया है हालत गंभीर है। #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/RwhwqGS2JU — Junaid Ansari (@junaid026260) April 29, 2024

Similar incidents in the past

This is not the first time that such a freak incident has been witnessed. In the year 2019, a similar incident had taken place in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana. An 18-year-old boy's hand had got stuck between a sugarcane juice machine and it had taken over two hours to free him from the unbearable pain. The boy's hand had to be amputated.

Bihar Incident

In the year 2016, a youth had ended up losing his hand after his hand got stuck in between the sugarcane juice machine.

Though the sugarcane juice machine or presser as it is commonly known is used across the country, the machine can be extremely dangerous of one doesn't pay attention and can cause serious injuries or harm as these incidents amply illustrate.