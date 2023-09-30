Chhattisgarh: Tight Security Measures in Place for PM Modi's 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' Rally Today | ANI

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, where he will address the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally at Bilaspur's Science College ground on September 30. Stringent security arrangements have been implemented at the Bilaspur venue.

PM's schedule

According to the official schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the capital city Raipur by special plane at 1:30 pm. He will then proceed to Bilaspur to participate in the public meeting. Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat will receive him on behalf of the state government at Swami Vivekananda Airport.

Following the event, Modi will return to Swami Vivekananda Airport at 4:50 pm via plane from Bilaspur and depart for New Delhi from there.

Preparations in full swing

Preparations are in full swing for the visit. State BJP President and MP Arun Sao, along with former Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik and other senior leaders, inspected the arrangements at the public meeting ground in Bilaspur.

Additional Director General of Police Himanshu Gupta, in charge of the Prime Minister's security, stated that due to the visit, a no-fly zone within a 3-kilometer radius will be enforced, and anti-drone guns will be deployed. More than 1,500 personnel from various police forces, including Police, SPG, CAF forces, NSG, and Home Guards, have been deployed, forming a three-layer security arrangement.

VIPs have been instructed to occupy their positions two hours before the program starts. Access to the ground will be through eighty-five Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) gates.

The district administration has issued plans for parking and route diversions. Officials and organizer workers have been briefed about the arrangement and route diversion, and parking passes will be issued according to capacity. Attendees will not be allowed to exit vehicles near the event venue; they are required to disembark at the designated parking area and proceed to the venue on foot.

Prohibited Items During PM's Rally

The police personnel have prohibited several items from being brought to the Prime Minister’s meeting:

• Any throwable objects, such as coins, stones, and pens.

• Any sharp objects, like knives and blades.

• Water bottles or pouches.

• Any type of inflammable substance, like lighters, matchboxes, and firecrackers.

• Sticks, rods, umbrellas, and any other types of tools and weapons.

• Beedis, cigarettes, gutkha, and other intoxicants.

• Other electronic devices except mobile phones.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)