e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh shocker! Angry over rejecting marriage proposal, man attacks, drags minor by hair on busy road in Raipur, arrested (watch)

Chhattisgarh shocker! Angry over rejecting marriage proposal, man attacks, drags minor by hair on busy road in Raipur, arrested (watch)

As per police sources, the accused had allegedly proposed to marry the minor girl and the same was declined by the victim's mother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh shocker! Angry over rejecting marriage proposal, man attacks, drags minor by hair on busy road in Raipur, arrested (watch) | Twitter video screengrab
Follow us on

Raipur: In a spine-chilling video emerging from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a middle-aged man can be seen dragging a girl by her hair in the middle of a busy road. The man has a sharp-edged weapon in his hand and the girl's clothes are stained in blood. The incident occurred on Saturday in the Gudhiyari area of Raipur. The accused has now been arrested.

Watch video here:

Minor girl worked at the accused's shop

As per an ANI report, the 16-year-old minor girl with multiple stab wounds had refused the marriage proposal of the man who got angry on her and attacked her. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered in the Gudhiyari police station.

The condition of the girl is said to be critical and she is under constant observation of doctors.

According to Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, the victim was working at the shop of the accused who was identified as Omkar Tiwari alias Manoj (47). 

"As the incident came to light, police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused assailant," the SSP said.

Sharing details about the incident, the SSP said that aggrieved by the victim's proposal to quit the job and other issues, the accused had attacked the minor girl.

Meanwhile, police sources averred that the accused had allegedly proposed to marry the minor girl and the same was declined by the victim's mother. Aggrieved by the refusal, the accused attacked the minor girl with a sharp-edged weapon and dragged her by her hair in huge public glare.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with ANI inputs)

Read Also
Rajasthan Shocker: 2 men attack Jodhpur lawyer with knife, crush head with stone; shocking murder...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Thousands of Govt employees protest demanding old pension scheme in Panchkula, police use...

Haryana: Thousands of Govt employees protest demanding old pension scheme in Panchkula, police use...

Goa: Opposition parties slam 'study tours' for MLAs amid rising debt

Goa: Opposition parties slam 'study tours' for MLAs amid rising debt

Chhattisgarh shocker! Angry over rejecting marriage proposal, man attacks, drags minor by hair on...

Chhattisgarh shocker! Angry over rejecting marriage proposal, man attacks, drags minor by hair on...

Watch: Kamal Hasaan campaigns for DMK-Congress candidate for Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu

Watch: Kamal Hasaan campaigns for DMK-Congress candidate for Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu

J&K: Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka chair party meet over absence of democratic system in UT

J&K: Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka chair party meet over absence of democratic system in UT