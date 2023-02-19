Rajasthan Shocker: 2 men attack Jodhpur lawyer with knife, crush head with stone; shocking murder caught on CCTV |

In a horrific incident that has spread terror in the city of Jodhpur, two men attacked on a lawyer using a knife and then crushed his head to death with a stone on a busy road in broad daylight. The incident took place on Saturday. CCTV footage of the chilling murder has surfaced on the internet.

Victim attacked with knife and crushed with heavy stone; died on the spot

The victim was identified as advocate Jugraj Chauhan. In the gruesome killing attempt, Chauhan was first attacked with a knife. After being injured with a knife on the road, his head was crushed with heavy stones, due to which the advocate died on the spot. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and the advocate was taken to the hospital.

The accused were identified as Mukesh and Anil. Both were arrested by the local police immediately after initial investigation. The victim's family was devastated after the incident and demanded the highest punishment for the accused.

Victim's daughter alleges murder out of old enemity; say's victim's brother was also killed earlier

Victim's daughter and other family members rushed to the spot after they got the information of the incident. His daughter alleged that the accused Mukesh and Anil have killed her father due to old enemity. She also said that Chauhan's brother was also killed by the duo earlier. Her father had registered a case against them, she added.

Victim was called out of house and faced ambush

According to family members, someone called the advocate in front of Bhadwasia Government Hospital in Jodhpur city around 5 pm on Saturday evening. When he came out of the house, both accused Mukesh and Anil, who were sitting in ambush in front of the hospital, made a fatal attack with a knife on the road itself. They later killed him using heavy stones to crush him.

ADCP of Jodhpur Police Commissionerate, Nazim Ali confirmed that the murder was done due to mutual enmity. Both the accused have been arrested by the police. The police is investigating the matter.

