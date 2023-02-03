WATCH: History sheeter Rakesh Manju shot at by rival gang in Jodhpur |

Jodhpur: A history sheeter was severely injured in Rajasthan's Jodhpur after he was shot by members of a rival gang. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday evening.

Video shows thrilling ordeal

In the video captured on the CCTV in the residential society, one can see the victim, Rakesh Majnu, running from a group of men. The attackers then followed him in a residential society in a car. Suddenly one man pins doen Majnu on the ground, the others reach at the spot and shoot him. They then fled away from the scene.

Rakesh Majnu, the victim was a history sheeter and was involved into construction works. According to the police, the attackers waited outside a residential society and shot him from behind point blank leaving him in a pool of blood.

"The assailants of a rival gang knew that he would be going to the society and had been waiting for him to come out. The moment he came out about 4pm, they shot at him from behind," said DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav.

Majnu is critically injured in the attack

Majnu sustained a bullet in his shoulder and the head. He was critically injured after the incident and was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

