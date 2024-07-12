Chhattisgarh Shocker: 26-Year-Old Jharkhand Man Murdered And Cut Into 17 Pieces By Teenager And Accomplice | Representational Image

Raipur/Korba: In Korba district, the body of Ranchi resident Mohammad Wasim Ansari was cut into 17 pieces. The victim was first called from Saudi Arabia, the teenager along with her second lover killed the first lover Wasim Ansari for the greed of money. Within 48 hours, the police arrested the accused Raja Khan and the teenager from Odisha. Gold chains, mobile and cash have been recovered from the accused.

As per the information received, the deceased Mohammad Wasim Ansari (26) was a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand. He met the teenager from Chaitma in Pali area through social media. Both of them used to talk to each other. Wasim Ansari and the teenager first became friends, after which they fell in love. Both knew each other for 3 years.

The teenager called the young man from Saudi Arabia after making a plan

Whereas Wasim Ansari had gone to Saudi Arabia two and a half years ago to work in a private company. The accused girlfriend, in the greed that the young man will have a lot of money by working in Saudi Arabia, called Wasim to Bilaspur as per the plan. Wasim was returning from Saudi Arabia. During this time, he first reached Jharkhand from Saudi Arabia, then came to Bilaspur from Ranchi.

Teenager commits murder along with her lover

The teenager went to Bilaspur to pick up Wasim in a rented Bolero vehicle. From there, she took him to her home in Chaitma. After this, the teenager along with her lover Raja Khan first killed her lover Wasim Ansari. Then they cut the body into pieces and threw it in the dam. After this, both the accused fled to Odisha after transferring Rs 3 lakh from the deceased phone pay account.

Meanwhile, on July 10, police found body parts of a young man in a school bag and sack in Gopalpur Dam under Pali police station. But the head was missing. Police keep on investigating the blind murder later on it resolved the murder mystery.

On the whole issue, Korba SP Siddharth Tiwari told the media that (Raja Khan 20) and the teenager murdered Wasim Khan and threw the body in the dam. The villagers came to know about it when a foul smell started coming.

The accused fled away from the crime scene, but they were arrested from Odisha and confessed their crime. The youth's belongings have been recovered and seized from the accused, he added.