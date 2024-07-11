Chhattisgarh Horror: Tribal Girl Students Allegedly Subjected To Abuse At Balrampur Hostel, Authorities Promise Probe |

Raipur/Balrampur: Disturbing reports from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh have surfaced, revealing allegations that tribal girl students at a pre-matric girls' hostel were forced to clean toilets and subjected to severe discrimination, including deprivation of food and proper bedding. The students, residents of Sanwal village, also home district of Chhattisgarh's Agriculture and Tribal Development Minister Ramvichar, have lodged complaints with the Commissioner and Collector.

According to the students, they have been mistreated by hostel warden Neelima Khalkho, who allegedly sends them outside for bathing and threatens expulsion if they do not comply. They also claim they are denied essential daily items and often have to sleep on the floor due to lack of proper bedding. Furthermore, they allege that during power outages, they are forced to bathe outdoors.

"The hostel warden has told us that we are here not to study but to create a ruckus," said one student, highlighting the hostile environment they face. Most of the affected students belong to the Pando tribe, and several have been threatened with expulsion for speaking up against the mistreatment. Despite complaints made to the principal earlier, the situation allegedly worsened with retaliatory threats from the warden.

Families of the students have petitioned the authorities for action against the warden, seeking justice and immediate resolution to the issue. The Collector has assured a thorough investigation into the matter, promising appropriate measures against those found responsible after the inquiry concludes.

The administration has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of all hostel residents, vowing to take necessary actions based on the findings of the investigation.