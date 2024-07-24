Chhattisgarh: Sarpanch Rolls To Delhi, Seeks Meeting With Nitin Gadkari For Pucca Road In Mahasamund Village |

Raipur/Mahsamund: The Sarpanch of Bamburdih Gram Panchayat in Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh, undertook a determined journey to Delhi to meet Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, rolling on the road in a bid to secure a concrete road for his village.

Despite the meeting with the Minister not being held, he showed no signs of disappointment, affirming he would not return without a meeting. Villagers had contributed Rs 5000 to support his trip.

There is 2 km long mud road from Ramadabari to my village Bawankera becomes non-operational and in accessible during the rainy season. Due to lack of pucca roads, people did not want their daughters and sons to get married in the village, the Sarpanch complained.

Education of school and college going students, hampered and villagers face disruption in essential services. Shatrughan Chelak, the village head, expressed concerns to the media about the 2 km mud road from Ramadabari to Bawankera village becoming impassable during the rainy season.

He highlighted how the absence of a concrete road discouraged marriages and disrupted education and essential services. Despite a sanctioned amount of Rs 2.53 crore in 2023 for the road's construction, delays persisted in the tender process.

Ramadabari, with a population of approximately 800, is suffering . The unresolved road issue continues to affect the lives of the villagers significantly. However, on the issue, local administration mentioned they will look into the matter as to why the work is pending.