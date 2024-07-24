Chhattisgarh: Union Budget As ‘Holistic’ And ‘Historic’, Ensures Development Of All, Says CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai |

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "holistic" and "historic", emphasising its comprehensive developmental potential.

"This budget, the first of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term and the seventh under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is a testament to vision and determination. It ensures development for all," Chief Minister Sai remarked while speaking to the media.

He highlighted the budget's significant allocation of Rs. 1.52 lakh crore for the agriculture sector, noting its potential to catalyse a new green revolution and prosperity for farmers in Chhattisgarh.

Discussing the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan Yojana targeting tribal communities, Chief Minister Sai underscored its importance in advancing the socio-economic conditions of 5 crore tribal people across 63,000 villages, particularly benefiting Chhattisgarh.

Sai also praised provisions aimed at enhancing youth employment and skill development, including a Rs. 2 lakh crore scheme for skill development and internships for one crore youth with a stipend of Rs. 5,000 per month. The increased Mudra loan limit from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh will empower young entrepreneurs in Chhattisgarh, fostering new employment opportunities.

He lauded the allocation of Rs. 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, affirming the government's commitment to uplifting villages, the poor, farmers, and youth. Sai expressed confidence that this budget will be a milestone in realising Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Highlighting specific allocations, Sai noted Rs. 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and related sectors, emphasising the initiative to register information for 6 crore farmers on land registries to expedite resolution of land disputes. Plans for agricultural research, expert monitoring, and promotion of climate-resilient crop varieties are poised to benefit Chhattisgarh farmers through technological advancements.

The budget's incentives for employment, including support for EPFO registrants earning under Rs. 1 lakh, were also commended by Sai, who highlighted tax relief through revised slabs as a significant savings measure for taxpayers.

Furthermore, the CM pointed out the budget's focus on urban redevelopment policies and the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, alongside substantial investments in innovation, research, and development.

Overall, Chief Minister Sai expressed optimism that the Union Budget 2024 will pave the way for inclusive growth and comprehensive development across Chhattisgarh and the nation.