Chhattisgarh records 14,250 fresh COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths on April 14

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Department issued the latest health bulletin on Wednesday which says that 14,250 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the state in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases has reached 4,86,244.

It also witnessed 73 COVID-19 infection-related deaths. With the latest figure, the total death count in the state has reached the figure of 5,307. Meanwhile, the aggregate number of active positive cases remained 1,18,636. Around 46,528 tests were carried out in the state, the Health Bulletin said.