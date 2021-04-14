Chhattisgarh Health Department spokesperson dies of COVID-19; medical fraternity demands ‘martyr’ status for corona warriors

Raipur: On Tuesday, 109 people died of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh. This also includes the death of Dr Subhash Pandey, spokesperson of Chhattisgarh Health Department and in charge of COVID-19-related communication.

The news of Dr Pandey's death sent shock waves across the medical fraternity. The fraternity has demanded that the title of ‘martyr’ be awarded to all COVID-19 warriors who pass away serving the nation.

Dr Pandey got infected by Coronavirus for the second time since July 2020 on Friday, April 9 2021. He was admitted to AIIMS, Raipur on Monday but despite all attempts, he could not be saved, said a doctor at AIIMS. Earlier, he was also vaccinated, the doctor added.

Health Minister TS Singh Deo sent his condolences to the bereaved family.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Dr Subhash Pandey due to corona. He was a very prominent member of our medical team in this battle against the pandemic, I offer my humble tributes for his services and sincere condolences to his family and loved ones”, Health Minister TS Singh Deo tweeted.