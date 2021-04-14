Chhattisgarh Health Department spokesperson dies of COVID-19; medical fraternity demands ‘martyr’ status for corona warriors

Raipur: On Tuesday, 109 people died of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh. This also includes the death of Dr Subhash Pandey, spokesperson of Chhattisgarh Health Department and in charge of COVID-19-related communication.
The news of Dr Pandey's death sent shock waves across the medical fraternity. The fraternity has demanded that the title of ‘martyr’ be awarded to all COVID-19 warriors who pass away serving the nation.
Dr Pandey got infected by Coronavirus for the second time since July 2020 on Friday, April 9 2021. He was admitted to AIIMS, Raipur on Monday but despite all attempts, he could not be saved, said a doctor at AIIMS. Earlier, he was also vaccinated, the doctor added.
Health Minister TS Singh Deo sent his condolences to the bereaved family.
“Saddened to hear about the demise of Dr Subhash Pandey due to corona. He was a very prominent member of our medical team in this battle against the pandemic, I offer my humble tributes for his services and sincere condolences to his family and loved ones”, Health Minister TS Singh Deo tweeted.
Congress spokesperson Vikash Tiwari also demanded that Dr Pandey should be officially declared a martyr.
"I request the Chief Minister to declare him as a ‘martyr’ because he laid his life in the service of the public," Vikash Tiwari said.
The spokesperson of Chhattisgarh Junior Doctor Association (JUDA) Prem Choudhary while speaking to the Free Press Journal said, "We have demanded from the Chhattisgarh Government, doctors should be officially recognized as martyrs who die due to COVID-19 infection. We are continuously providing treatment to Coronavirus-infected patients and fighting a war against COVID-19, laying our lives in the service of the nation."
"We are also sending a letter to the Governor of Chhattisgarh in this regard," added Dr Prem.
Child specialist Dr Pandey was the son of a freedom fighter Jay Narayan Pandey and was in his last year of retirement, the official records said. He also served as a vaccination officer in the state for 15 years.
On Tuesday, the number of active cases in Chhattisgarh reached 15,121. More than 5,187 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state until now.