Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh Becomes New Speaker Of State Assembly

Dr Raman Singh | FPJ

Raipur: Raman Singh who served as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018, was elected as the Speaker of the House at Chhattisgarh State Assembly on Tuesday.

The process of electing the Speaker commenced after the swearing-in of newly elected members on the first day of the State Assembly session. Dr Raman Singh was the sole nominee for the position of speaker of Chhattisgarh State Assembly.

Raman Singh's name came up for the post of Assembly speaker

His name for the speaker position was first proposed by newly elected fourth Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai, the proposal received full support of the Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Leader of Opposition Dr Charan Das Mahant.

Finally, Raman Singh unanimously got support from all the members of the legislative assembly and got elected as speaker of the House.

In the context of election of the Speaker, Raman Singh received support of ex-CM Bhupesh Brijmohan Agrawal, Ajay Chandrakar, Kedar Kashyap, Punnulal Mohale, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Bhavana Bohra and all the MLAs of the house.

Dr Raman Singh announced as speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Following the overwhelming support in the Assembly, Protem Speaker Ram Vichar Netam announced the appointment of Dr Raman Singh as the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly. Dr Raman Singh, expressed his feeling to the members in the house and assured them to run the house as per the standard procedure and make his best to remain impartial in the house and do justice with the members.

Notably, Dr. Raman Singh also served as the BJP’s National Vice President and finally before submission of his application for the nomination he resigned from the vice president post.