Chhattisgarh: CM-Designate Vishnu Deo Sai, Cabinet To Take Oath Today

Chhattisgarh: CM-Designate Vishnu Deo Sai | Avdhesh Mallick

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's newly appointed first tribal Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet colleagues will take oath on December 13 at 2.00 pm in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at science college ground, Raipur

It will be BJP's fourth government in the state.

Apart from PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, BJP National President Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh BJP State in-charge Om Mathur, state co-incharge Nitin Nabin will be present on the occasion, the official communique said.

Seeing the huge crowd will witness the historic movement, the government is making arrangements of 50,000 people to be seated and witness the ceremony.

The government has deployed 1,000 security forces jawans to handle the arrangement, security and traffic of the city. The area close to science college ground has been converted into a mini fortress as the security has been beefed up.

In order to review the security arrangement, other facilities and the progress made in preparations, high level officials of the Chhattisgarh government reviewed the preparations at the science college ground.

Meanwhile, BJP State in-charge Om Mathur, Co-incharge Nitin Navin, State President Arun Sao, MLA Brijmohan Agarwal, MLA Vijay Sharma, MLA Rajesh Munat and BJP leaders Bhupendra Sawanni, Saurabh Singh and others visited the ground in the evening and took a stock of situations inspected the site and reviewed the progress made in preparations.

Three huge stages are being made for the oath taking ceremony, in which the oath taking ceremony will take place in the middle stage and a stage is being made for the VIPs on one side and the newly elected MLAs on the other side. Separate sectors are being created in the venue for seating of special guests, media representatives and general public. LED screens are being installed so that more people can watch the swearing-in-ceremony.

The officials of the concerned department have been asked to ensure the timely completion of the stage construction, meeting arrangements, security arrangements, parking of vehicles, electricity arrangements, fire brigade, medical arrangements, drinking water arrangements, and toilet arrangements at the venue of the event.