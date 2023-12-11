Chhattisgarh: CM-Designate Vishnu Deo Sai To Take Oath In Presence Of PM Modi On December 13

Vishnu Deo Sai |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's new cabinet along with the newly appointed first tribal Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath in the science college ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. It will be BJP's fourth government in the state.

Oath ceremony for the new cabinet minister along with the newly designated CM Sai will be held at science college ground of capital city Raipur on Wednesday around 2pm, a government statement said.

In this event, along with the PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, BJP National President Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh BJP State in-charge Om Mathur, state co-incharge Nitin Navin will remain present on the occasion, the official communique said.

College ground turns mini fortress

Seeing the huge crowd will witness the historic movement, the government making arrangements of 50,000 people to be seated in the ground and witness the ceremony. For this it has deployed 1000 security forces jawans to handle the arrangement, security and traffic of the city. The area close to science college ground has been converted into a mini fortress as the security has been beefed up.

The preparation for the historic event reached its final stage. In order to review the security arrangement, other facilities and the progress made in preparations, including Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo, Raipur District Collector Sarveshwar Bhure, SSP Prashant Agarwal, Zila Panchayat CEO Avinash Mishra visited the science college ground.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Narayanpur Kedar Kashyap, MLA Raigarh OP Choudhary, and Balodabazar MLA Tank Ram Verma inspected the site and reviewed the progress made in preparations.