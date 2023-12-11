Check Educational Qualification Of Vishnu Deo Sai, New Chhattisgarh CM

By: Lavanya A | December 11, 2023
The new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, is a tribal leader and former Union Minister who took the oath of office on Monday.
He received his education from Kunkuri's Loyola Higher Secondary School.
Vishnu Deo Sai's educational qualifications are that he has cleared his matriculation.
Vishnu Deo Sai is from a family of farmers in the Jashpur district's Bagia hamlet. He owns a home in his hometown hamlet as well as agricultural land.
Following former chief minister Ajit Jogi, Sai will be the first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh. He is a member of the powerful Sahu (Teli) community, which is well-represented in the divisions of Durg, Raipur, and Bilaspur.
In 1989, he started his political career by winning an election to become a "panch" in the Bagia village panchayat. The following year saw the sarpanch emerge victorious.
He was elected to the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency three times in a row as a member of parliament from 1999 to 2014. He was designated as the Central Minister of State for Steel in 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sai has extensive experience working with the BJP as well. Twice, in 2006 and 2020, the party gave him the authority of state president.
Thanks For Reading!