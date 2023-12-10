Meet Vishnu Deo Sai - New Chhattisgarh CM Considered Close To PM Modi & HM Amit Shah

By: Abhishek Yadav | December 10, 2023
Vishnu Deo Sai, a BJP tribal leader from Chhattisgarh, was named the CM by the party on December 10.
X
Vishnu Deo Sai is from Sarguja Division in North Chhattisgarh and a popular tribal leader.
X
Vishnu Deo Sai is considered close to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
X
Vishnu Deo Sai is popular with BJP workers and enjoys good relatons with party cadre.
X
Vishnu Deo Sai will only be the second tribal Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.
X
"I am happy, and I want him to serve the country and its people,” said BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai's mother, Jasmani Devi.
PTI
"On December 25 the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a bonus for two years will be given to the farmers," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai
ANI
Vishnu Deo Sai was felicitated by BJP party workers at the state headquarters on December 10
ANI
Thanks For Reading!