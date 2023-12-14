Chhattisgarh: 'Eight Lakh Houses To Be Constructed Under PMAY,' Says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

New CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s newly appointed Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired his first cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya Bhawan Naya Raipur on Thursday and approved the construction of 18 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the eligible beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh.

Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were also present in the cabinet meeting.

BJP's PMAY scheme

BJP promised in its election manifesto to provide 18 lakh houses to the eligible beneficiaries of financially weaker section people of the society. Even Prime Minister Modi promised to provide 18 lakh houses to the Chhattisgarh public during the election campaign.

Moreover, after the cabinet meeting was over, CM Sai addressed press conference held at the Auditorium of Samvad in Nava Raipur on Thursday, and reiterated that approval of construction of 18 lakh houses under PMAY is the maiden decision of his first cabinet.

All the promises made in the election manifesto will be fulfilled one by one within five years. Modi Guarantee is our guarantee, Sai said. He also mentioned, economic condition of the state is in very bad shape, despite there being some obstacles, all will be tackled and all promises will be fulfilled on priority, the CM mentioned.

Notably, on the very day, the newly formed BJP government took a single decision but indicated that soon the full cabinet will be formed and comprehensive decisions will be taken.

Moreover, the CM also mentioned further decisions will be taken soon.

Notably, after the cabinet decision, the government also agreed to release funds for the construction of 18 lakhs houses and expected that it will benefit 8,12,743 families. Under PMAY 17,65,653 houses will be constructed in the first phase while other 47,090 houses will be constructed simultaneously. The government sanctioned the requisite funds for the construction of the houses.