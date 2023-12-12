Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's Historic Moment With Late Dilip Singh Judeo Revealed In Throwback Photo

FPJ

Raipur: The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has tweeted an image on X showing new Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai standing alongside the late former Union Minister Dilip Singh Judeo.

The photo sheds light on an important chapter in Sai's political career since he was unanimously elected as Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Bagiya in Jashpur district.

The CMO's tweet carried the caption, "Through the window of memories, where the journey began. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with the popular leader of Jashpur region and former Union Minister Late Dilip Singh Judeo. The picture dates back to the time when Vishnu Deo Sai assumed the role of Sarpanch for Bagiya Gram Panchayat."

Memorablia

This rare snapshot provides a visual insight into the early political career of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and highlights the long-lasting companionship with the influential political leader Dilip Singh Judeo. The powerful BJP leader Judeo had taken his last breath in 14th August 2013.

Meanwhile, Sai elected as unopposed Sarpanch in 1990 marked an important moment in Sai's political journey. It laid the foundation for his subsequent leap in his political career.