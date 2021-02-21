Chhattisgarh: Raigarh police rescues kidnapped son of a billionaire from Jharkhand within 12 hours

A six-year-old son of a billionaire trader was kidnapped allegedly by his family cook from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district and was rescued from the neighbouring state Jharkhand in the wee hours of Sunday, an official of Raigarh police said on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police Raigarh, Santosh Singh said, the incident took place on Saturday evening following which three kidnappers were also arrested.
The accused were allegedly planned to seek a huge ransom from the boy's family but were caught due to police swiftness before they could achieve their ugly objective, he said.
Shivansh Agrawal, the son of Kharsia town-based transporter Rahul Agrawal, went missing from his house around 6 pm following which his parents lodged a police complaint.
In the CCTV footage of the area, the child was seen going along with the family's cook, identified as Khilawan Das Mahant, on a motorcycle, the official said.
At least seven police teams were constituted to trace the boy. Two of the teams were sent to Jharkhand based on some clues received during the search, the official said.
After searching for about eight to nine hours, the teams rescued the boy from Khunti district in Jharkhand with the help of local police, he said.
The cook, his relative Amardas Mahant and associate Sanjay Sidar were arrested, the official said.
Police seized by the kidnappers, he added.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and DGP DM Awasthi also appreciated the swift and coordinated action of Raigarh police.