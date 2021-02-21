Chhattisgarh: Raigarh police rescues kidnapped son of a billionaire from Jharkhand within 12 hours

A six-year-old son of a billionaire trader was kidnapped allegedly by his family cook from Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district and was rescued from the neighbouring state Jharkhand in the wee hours of Sunday, an official of Raigarh police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Raigarh, Santosh Singh said, the incident took place on Saturday evening following which three kidnappers were also arrested.

The accused were allegedly planned to seek a huge ransom from the boy's family but were caught due to police swiftness before they could achieve their ugly objective, he said.