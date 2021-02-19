Chhattisgarh: BJP Women Cell all set for state-wide protest on crime against women

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Women Cell has announced to carry out statewide protest on Saturday.

We have decided to carry out statewide demonstrations in Chhattisgarh on increasing crime against women, even tribal girls and women are not safe in the tribal dominated state, said ex-Woman and Child Development Minister and BJP leader Lata Usendi.

After the Congress government was formed in the state, the number of cases of rape and atrocity against primitive tribe group women has increased in the state, Lata Usendi said.

Few days ago, a minor girl of PTG of Pahadi Korva tribe was gang-raped by six men, and then the four-year-old sister and father were killed in front of the gangrape victim, she alleged.

A minor tribal girl of Jashpur was sold six times and finally, she killed herself and the government has not done anything. The government has failed in providing protection to the girls and women in the state. Therefore, we have decided to stage dharna in every district of the state, Usendi said.

We will also stage a gherao of the Chhattisgarh assembly, said the senior BJP leader. We will also submit a memorandum to the Governor of the state and ask her intervention against the falling law and order situation in the state, the BJP State Women cell said.