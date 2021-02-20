Escaped from Andaman police's custody, accused nabbed in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: A 48-year-old man, accused of breach of trust, escaped from the custody of Andaman & Nicobar Police was arrested by Raipur police on Saturday.

The accused earlier managed to lock the Andaman and Nicobar police in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur-based guest house and escaped a few days ago.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Yadav said, the accused identified as Ram Kumar Sahu (48), who managed to flee from the guest house on Tuesday from the custody of Andaman & Nicobar Police, have been arrested on Saturday from the state capital.

A police team from Andaman & Nicobar led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohmmad Rafique and Head Constable Arvind Kumar Kerketta on Monday arrested the accused from his house at Baloda Bazar town in the district, related to case of breach of trust at one of the police stations in Andaman & Nicobar. The police took him on transit remand.

Before leaving for Andaman & Nicobar, the police subjected to have Covid test of the accused at private hospital in Raipur and they stayed at one of the guest houses in Lalpur area of Raipur.

The accused had on Tuesday managed to flee from the guest house by locking the cops in the room.

SI Mohammad Rafique lodged a complaint in this regard with the Tikrapara police in Raipur.