Chhattisgarh: Police Arrest 7 Members Of Online Fraud Gang, Bust Racket; ₹70 Lakhs Recovered

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Raipur Police have arrested seven individuals linked to fraudulent share trading schemes and fake Google review tasks. The total amount defrauded exceeds Rs 70 lakh, leading to the registration of five separate cases that unveil large-scale fraud operations.

Case 1: Rs 88 Lakh Share Trading Scam

A complaint by Rashmi at the Range Cyber Police Station detailed a loss of Rs 88 lakh in a fraudulent share trading scheme. The accused, Somnath Sardar (24), from Kolkata, was arrested for providing the bank account utilized in the scam. Sardar operates a computer shop in Kolkata, and Rs 57 lakh has been frozen. Previously, four other suspects from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chennai were arrested in connection with this case.

Case 2: Rs 29.49 Lakh Fraud via Google Review Task

Shweta Mehra of Raipur reported being duped of Rs 29.49 lakh through a fake Google review task job. Prem Chandrakar (22) from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, was arrested for operating a call center in Pune involved in the scam. Chandrakar reportedly used the fraud proceeds to construct a lavish house and purchase an expensive car. His properties are currently under seizure, and a mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime have been confiscated. Over 500 bank accounts and UPI IDs linked to the scam have also been blocked. Another suspect was previously arrested in Gujarat.

Case 3: Rs 6.5 Lakh Share Trading Fraud

Mayur Lakhtaria reported a loss of Rs 6.5 lakh in a similar share trading scam. The accused, Purushottam Dewangan (21) from Durg, was arrested for supplying SIM cards used in the fraud. Investigators discovered approximately 600 SIM cards linked to cybercrime, which are now being deactivated.

Case 4: Rs 1.39 Crore Share Trading Scam

Naveen Kumar filed a complaint at Telibandha Police Station reporting a fraud of Rs 1.39 crore. Himanshu Nirmalkar (27) from Raipur was arrested; he had opened a current account under the name "Himanshu Enterprises" and rented it out for Rs 50,000 per month to other scammers. The investigation is ongoing, with critical information regarding rented bank accounts being uncovered.

Case 5: Rs 22 Lakh Fraud

Pramod Bajaj reported being cheated out of Rs 22 lakh in a fraudulent share trading scheme. Police arrested three individuals: Mehul Prajapati (21) from Indore, and Vasu Manik (20) and Lupesh Sahu (19) from Raipur. This trio used fraudulent bank accounts to transfer and withdraw stolen funds, purchasing expensive mobile phones that have since been confiscated.

All seven accused have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue. The cybercrime unit is actively pursuing additional leads in these cases.