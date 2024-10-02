 Chhattisgarh: NSL Receives 4 BIS Certified Licenses Of ISO Standards; Sets New Industry Benchmarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: NSL Receives 4 BIS Certified Licenses Of ISO Standards; Sets New Industry Benchmarks

Chhattisgarh: NSL Receives 4 BIS Certified Licenses Of ISO Standards; Sets New Industry Benchmarks

NSL is expanding its product portfolio to meet evolving market needs, driving cutting-edge research and development to foster innovation, and deepening its engagement with communities to promote social responsibility.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
FP Pholot

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) is now the first steel plant in India to be awarded four Integrated Management System (ISO) licenses simultaneously, NMDC said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The Deputy Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) gave the license certificates to Shri K Praveen Kumar, Executive Director, NSL along with his team in Kolkata last Monday.

The licenses awarded to the company include Environmental Management System (EMS) ISO 14001; Quality Management System (QMS) ISO 9001; Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS) ISO 45001 and Energy Management System (EnMS) ISO 50001, the release said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Woman Elopes With 'Dewar' In Desire Of Good Looking Baby; Tells Hubby 'He Is More...
article-image

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious ISO certifications, which acknowledge not just our technical expertise, but our steadfast resolve to elevate the standards of steel production in India. This milestone strengthens our belief in the power of continuous improvement and innovation. Looking ahead, NSL is on the path to break-even and we are committed to achieving this target by Q3 FY25,” Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NSL said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 6 Arrests 24-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Murder Accused Hiding In Chembur Petrol Tanker
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 6 Arrests 24-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Murder Accused Hiding In Chembur Petrol Tanker
Uttar Pradesh: Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol To Prayagraj Temple With Apology Letter After Nightmares
Uttar Pradesh: Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol To Prayagraj Temple With Apology Letter After Nightmares
'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho?': Kriti Sanon Asks Paparazzi To Lower Their Voices While They Click Her In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Mira-Bhayandar:MBVV Police To Regulate Hiring Process For Private Agencies After Drunk Caretaker Brutally Assaults 78-Year-Old
Mira-Bhayandar:MBVV Police To Regulate Hiring Process For Private Agencies After Drunk Caretaker Brutally Assaults 78-Year-Old

NSL is expanding its product portfolio to meet evolving market needs, driving cutting-edge research and development to foster innovation, and deepening its engagement with communities to promote social responsibility.

Read Also
VIDEO: 2 Trains & Bus Come Face-To-Face On Railway Crossing As 'Drunk' Gateman Forgets To Close Gate...
article-image

The BIS certifications not only position NMDC Steel Limited as a leader in quality and sustainability but also inspire the steel sector to progress with a strong sense of purpose and responsibility toward the nation and the environment, the release claimed.

Notably, a BIS certificate refers to a certification issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which signifies that a product meets specific quality and safety standards. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol To Prayagraj Temple With Apology Letter After...

Uttar Pradesh: Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol To Prayagraj Temple With Apology Letter After...

Chhattisgarh: Police Arrest 7 Members Of Online Fraud Gang, Bust Racket; ₹70 Lakhs Recovered

Chhattisgarh: Police Arrest 7 Members Of Online Fraud Gang, Bust Racket; ₹70 Lakhs Recovered

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Provides Full Financial Support To Muzaffarnagar's Dalit Student...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Provides Full Financial Support To Muzaffarnagar's Dalit Student...

Chhattisgarh: NSL Receives 4 BIS Certified Licenses Of ISO Standards; Sets New Industry Benchmarks...

Chhattisgarh: NSL Receives 4 BIS Certified Licenses Of ISO Standards; Sets New Industry Benchmarks...

Video: Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Shopping At Showroom In Hyderabad's Pragati Nagar

Video: Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Shopping At Showroom In Hyderabad's Pragati Nagar