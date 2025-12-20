Police Brutality Caught On Camera: Ahmedabad Cop Brutally Slaps Woman Motorist After She Mistakenly Drops His ID; Sparks Outrage

The traffic cop abusing the woman | x/@jigneshmevani80

Incidents of alleged police brutality have surfaced frequently over the past week. In the latest case from Gujarat, a traffic police constable was accused of assaulting a woman at Nehru Nagar (Njali) Crossroads in Paldi, Ahmedabad, during a routine vehicle check.

Incident Caught On Camera

The entire episode was recorded on camera and later shared on social media, where it quickly went viral.

In the video, a woman riding a scooter is stopped by a traffic police constable in khaki uniform. She asks to see the officer’s identity card and takes it in her hand. During a heated argument, the ID card accidentally slips and falls to the ground.

Cop Allegedly Assaults Woman

Visibly angered, the constable is seen reacting aggressively. He shouts at the woman, grabs her, and allegedly strikes her across the face multiple times with an open hand. Other police personnel and bystanders can be seen nearby, some attempting to intervene or separate the two, but the officer continues to behave aggressively.

The woman is reported to have suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Complaint Filed, Station Response Questioned

According to a report by Bhaskar English, the woman later approached the Paldi Police Station to file a complaint against the traffic constable. However, she alleged that the police sub-inspector (PSI) at the station threatened her and refused to register her complaint.

Police Respond To Allegations

The report further quoted Paldi Police Station Police Inspector M N Parevada as saying that since the matter involved a traffic-related dispute, the woman was advised to file her complaint at the traffic police station.