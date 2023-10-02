Chhattisgarh: PM To Dedicate Nagarnar Steel Plant To Nation Among Other Projects

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh | FPJ

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Nagarnar Steel plant to the nation during his special one-day visit to the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PM will dedicate the NMDC Steel Plant at Nagarnar to the nation in Bastar district, which was built at a cost of more than ₹23,800 crore, an official communiqué said.

'Greenfield project'

The newly built steel plant which is a ‘Greenfield’ project has been envisioned will produce high quality steel and at Bastar’s Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries, the communiqué said.

It will put Bastar on the steel world map and also act as a deciding factor in boosting the socioeconomic development of the region.

On that very day, one more feather was added to envision the future of improving rail infrastructure all across the country. As per the information received, the PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple rail projects to the nation on the very day.

The railway lines to be dedicated by the PM have been identified as Antagarh & Taroki rail line for the doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewada. He will lay the foundation stone of Boridand -Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Prime Minister will also flag off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region, the communiqué said.

PM to lay foundation stones of multiple development projects

However, as per information received, at around 11 AM, in Jagdalpur, Bastar, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹26,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd Steel Plant at Nagarnar. Meanwhile, at around 3 PM, PM will reach Nizamabad, Telangana, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around ₹8000 crore, in important sectors like power, rail, and Health.

Apart from it, the PM will dedicate to the nation a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh - Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway-43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.

